Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A recent surge in cyberattacks targeting prominent UK businesses should serve as a stark warning to companies nationwide, a senior government official has declared.

Following a ransomware attack on Marks & Spencer that disrupted online orders and recruitment, Harrods has become the latest major retailer to be targeted by hackers.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is working closely with affected organisations to fully understand the nature of the attacks, the Government said.

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden is expected to deliver a keynote speech at the CyberUK conference in Manchester next week, emphasising the critical need for businesses to prioritise cybersecurity. He will urge companies to treat cyber security "as an absolute priority".

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Mr McFadden will say: “These attacks need to be a wake-up call for every business in the UK.

“In a world where the cybercriminals targeting us are relentless in their pursuit of profit – with attempts being made every hour of every day – companies must treat cybersecurity as an absolute priority.

“We’ve watched in real time the disruption these attacks have caused, including to working families going about their everyday lives.

“It serves as a powerful reminder that just as you would never leave your car or your house unlocked on your way to work, we have to treat our digital shop fronts the same way.”

A view of empty shelves inside an Marks & Spencer shop in Paddington, London, as Marks and Spencer has told agency staff at a key logistics site to stay at home as disruption from a cyber attack against the retailer entered a second week ( Holly Williams/PA Wire )

M&S confirmed on Thursday it had taken down all job adverts from its careers website while it dealt with the fallout.

A message on the site told prospective applicants: “Sorry you can’t search or apply for roles right now, we’re working hard to be back online as soon as possible.”

The London-based retailer employs about 65,000 people and has seen its operations disrupted since the Easter weekend.

Contactless payments were affected, and click-and-collect services halted, though contactless has since been restored.

Meanwhile, the Co-op Group has also been affected by an attempted hack, prompting it to shut down parts of its IT infrastructure.

While its shops and funeral services continue to trade, staff have reportedly been instructed to keep cameras on and verify identities during all remote meetings.

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into the attack on M&S.

Mr McFadden, who led a briefing with national security officials and the NCSC on Friday, will set out the action the Government is taking to boost the country’s cyber protections in his speech.

He will say: “We’re modernising the way the state approaches cyber, through the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill. That legislation will bolster our national defences.

“It will grant new powers for the Technology Secretary to direct regulated organisations to reinforce their cyber defences. It will require over 1,000 private IT providers to improve their data and network security.

“It will require companies to report a wider array of cyber incidents to the NCSC in the future – to help us build a clearer picture of who, and what, hostile actors are targeting.”