Marks and Spencer to close cafes in major £300m shake-up
The move aims to create space for more popular products in stores
Marks & Spencer is set to close 11 cafes across its smaller food shops as part of an ongoing shake-up of its retail estate.
The high street giant confirmed on Monday that the move aims to create space for more popular products.
M&S stressed that no jobs will be lost, with all affected staff redeployed to other roles within their stores.
The closures will impact fewer than 4 per cent of the group’s 316 food shops.
Confirming the closures, a spokesperson for M&S said: “As we look to modernise our food business and offer the best of M&S Food to more people, more often, we’re investing in our store estate to give our customers the widest possible product range.
“This includes opening brand-new coffee shops offering delicious food and barista-made fairtrade coffee, including at our brand-new Bristol Cabot Circus store.
“In some of our small Food stores, where customers want a greater range of M&S Food, our transformation also involves repurposing cafe space across 11 small food stores, out of over 300 M&S cafes, coffee shop and coffee to go locations.”
The shake-up is part of a wider £300 million investment and store rotation programme, which will significantly increase the number of M&S food halls.
It has seen the business convert a number of full-line stores into food stores, with other food-only stores receiving investment to modernise their operations and help serve more customers.
M&S has said it plans to grow to around 420 food stores by the end of 2028.
It comes as the retailer continues to recover financially after it was hit by a major cyberattack in April which forced the firm to stop online orders for six weeks.
It told investors that the hack, first confirmed on Easter Sunday, would cost M&S around £300 million.
