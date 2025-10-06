Marks and Spencer to close cafes in major £300m shake-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks & Spencer is set to close 11 cafes across its smaller food shops as part of an ongoing shake-up of its retail estate.

The high street giant confirmed on Monday that the move aims to create space for more popular products.

M&S stressed that no jobs will be lost, with all affected staff redeployed to other roles within their stores.

The closures will impact fewer than 4 per cent of the group’s 316 food shops.

Confirming the closures, a spokesperson for M&S said: “As we look to modernise our food business and offer the best of M&S Food to more people, more often, we’re investing in our store estate to give our customers the widest possible product range.

“This includes opening brand-new coffee shops offering delicious food and barista-made fairtrade coffee, including at our brand-new Bristol Cabot Circus store.

“In some of our small Food stores, where customers want a greater range of M&S Food, our transformation also involves repurposing cafe space across 11 small food stores, out of over 300 M&S cafes, coffee shop and coffee to go locations.”

open image in gallery Retailer said closures will 'radically' change its Clothing & Home business

The shake-up is part of a wider £300 million investment and store rotation programme, which will significantly increase the number of M&S food halls.

It has seen the business convert a number of full-line stores into food stores, with other food-only stores receiving investment to modernise their operations and help serve more customers.

M&S has said it plans to grow to around 420 food stores by the end of 2028.

It comes as the retailer continues to recover financially after it was hit by a major cyberattack in April which forced the firm to stop online orders for six weeks.

It told investors that the hack, first confirmed on Easter Sunday, would cost M&S around £300 million.