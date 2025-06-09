Rutte to meet PM as Nato chief says ‘quantum leap’ in defence needed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Rutte will say a “quantum leap” in collective security is needed as the Nato chief meets Sir Keir Starmer amid calls for Britain to raise defence spending levels to 5% of economic output.

The secretary general of the military bloc is expected to use a speech at London’s Chatham House to say a “400% increase in air and missile” capability is required just to maintain deterrence and defence.

He will say “wishful thinking will not keep us safe” as he warns Nato must become a “stronger, fairer and more lethal alliance” to protect itself, in the remarks on Monday, when he will also separately meet the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary John Healey.

Mr Rutte is expected to say: “The fact is, we need a quantum leap in our collective defence. The fact is, we must have more forces and capabilities to implement our defence plans in full.

“The fact is, danger will not disappear even when the war in Ukraine ends”.

He will add: “We see in Ukraine how Russia delivers terror from above, so we will strengthen the shield that protects our skies.

“Our militaries also need thousands more armoured vehicles and tanks, millions more artillery shells, and we must double our enabling capabilities, such as logistics, supply, transportation and medical support”.

On threats against the alliance, Mr Rutte will say: “Wishful thinking will not keep us safe. We cannot dream away the danger.

“Hope is not a strategy. So Nato has to become a stronger, fairer and more lethal alliance.”

The Prime Minister has committed to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product on defence from April 2027, with a goal of increasing that to 3% over the next parliament, a timetable which could stretch to 2034.

But Mr Rutte’s visit to the UK comes after he proposed members of the bloc spend 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence as part of a strengthened investment plan for the alliance.

The target would require nations to raise core defence spending to 3.5% of GDP, while the remaining 1.5% is to be made up of “defence-related expenditure”.

Nato leaders will meet in The Hague later this month, when the total 5% spending target by 2035 will be discussed.

The UK’s Strategic Defence Review, which was published on Monday, recommended sweeping changes, including a greater focus on new technology, including drones and artificial intelligence based on rising budgets.

The boost to the defence budget will be confirmed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her spending review on Wednesday, when she will set out the Government’s priorities for the next three years.