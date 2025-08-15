Britain’s rights watchdog warns against heavy-handed policing amid Gaza demos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s human rights watchdog has warned against “heavy-handed policing” which it said risks a “chilling effect” on protest rights amid recent demonstrations about the war in Gaza.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has written to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to remind them that the “right to protest is a cornerstone of any healthy democracy”.

The letter, from EHRC chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner, raised concerns about “reports of police engagement with individuals participating in forms of protest that are not linked to any proscribed organisation”.

The commission referenced a report by the Guardian newspaper about a woman said to have been threatened with arrest under the Terrorism Act for holding a Palestinian flag and signs saying “Free Gaza” and “Israel is committing genocide”.

The woman was reportedly told by police that her demonstration in Canterbury, Kent, in July expressed views supportive of Palestine Action, an organisation which has been banned by the Government.

The woman said neither of her signs mentioned Palestine Action and that she had told police she did not support any proscribed organisations.

Kent Police confirmed it had “received correspondence from a legal firm representing a person spoken to by officers in Canterbury on July 14 2025” after the Guardian reported the woman is taking legal action against the force.

Baroness Falkner said any interference with protest rights “must be lawful and assessed case-by-case”.

She added: “Heavy-handed policing or blanket approaches risk creating a chilling effect, deterring citizens from exercising their fundamental rights to freedom of expression and assembly through fear of possible consequences.

“This concern extends beyond those directly affected by police engagement to the broader health of our democracy, because the perception that peaceful protest may attract disproportionate police attention undermines confidence in our human rights protections.”

The EHRC said Government and police authorities must “ensure that all officers receive clear and consistent guidance on their human rights obligations” when it comes to protests.

“This guidance should ensure that the appropriate balance is maintained between public safety and the protection of essential human rights,” Baroness Falkner added.

Palestine Action was proscribed by the UK Government in July, with the ban meaning that membership of, or support for, the group is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison, under the Terrorism Act 2000.

More than 500 people were arrested last weekend on suspicion of displaying an item in support of a proscribed group, as demonstrations took place in central London.

Downing Street has described Palestine Action as “violent” and said it has committed “significant injury” as well as criminal damage, adding that evidence and security assessments shared in closed court supported its proscription.

Palestine Action said Downing Street’s accusations were “false and defamatory” and “disproven by the Government’s own intelligence assessment”.

Asked for their response to the EHRC letter, the Home Office referred to Ms Cooper’s previous statement about last week’s march, in which she said: “The right to protest is one we protect fiercely but this is very different from displaying support for this one specific and narrow, proscribed organisation.”

The Metropolitan Police declined to comment when asked for their response to the letter.

Meanwhile, campaigners including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and Quakers in Britain have written to the Attorney General asking for prosecution decisions of those arrested at the London march at the weekend to be delayed until after further legal action over Palestine Action’s proscription.

A High Court hearing is set to take place in November challenging the group’s ban as a terror organisation.

In their letter to Attorney General Richard Hermer, the groups argued that “prosecuting individuals for offences connected to that proscription before the court has determined its legality raises significant legal and moral questions” and said delaying prosecution decisions “would demonstrate restraint, fairness and respect for the ongoing legal process”.

The Attorney General’s office has been contacted for comment.

Separately, the Liberal Democrat party’s home affairs spokeswoman, Lisa Smart, has written to the Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, Jonathan Hall, calling on him to review part of the Terrorism Act, to assess whether it is being used correctly or if it “requires amendment to prevent misuse in future”.

She said: “Acts of terrorism, antisemitic hate and violence, and violent disorder should all be punished to the fullest extent of the law and are totally unacceptable.

“It is right that the police already have the powers to make clear to organisations and individuals that we, as a society, will not stand for it and the consequences will be serious.

“In the case of arresting hundreds of peaceful protesters not engaging in these actions, in a country that prides itself on democratic debate, these measures appear disproportionate.

“The Conservatives clamped down on the right to protest peacefully and this Labour Government now risks doing the same.”