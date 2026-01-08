Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Body found in search for missing Brit last seen in Thailand

Mark Counsell last spoke to his family on Christmas Day

Undated family handout photo issued by Gwent Police of Mark Counsell from Pontypool, who was travelling in south-east Asia but disappeared after calling his family on Christmas Day
Undated family handout photo issued by Gwent Police of Mark Counsell from Pontypool, who was travelling in south-east Asia but disappeared after calling his family on Christmas Day (Gwent Police /PA Wire)

A body believed to be that of a Briton who was reported missing after calling his family on Christmas Day has been found in Malaysia.

Mark Counsell, 31, from Pontypool, was travelling in south-east Asia but disappeared after calling his family to wish them a happy holiday.

Gwent Police had issued an appeal earlier this week for Mr Counsell who was believed to be in either Thailand or the Kuala Lumpur area of Malaysia.

On Thursday, a police spokesman said: “We received a report that a body of a man had been found by Malaysian Police on Wednesday January 7.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of missing man Mark Counsell have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with Mark’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

