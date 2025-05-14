Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Carney: Canadians not impressed by second UK state visit for Trump

PM Mark Carney said the invitation ‘cut across’ messages his government is trying to send in response to US threats against Canada’s sovereignty.

Helen Corbett
Wednesday 14 May 2025 04:23 EDT
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said his country’s people are not impressed by the UK offering a second state visit to US President Donald Trump (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Canada’s Prime Minister has said his country’s people are not impressed by the UK offering a second state visit to US President Donald Trump.

Mark Carney said the invitation “cut across” messages his government is trying to send to the White House in response to threats against Canada’s sovereignty.

“To be frank, they (Canadians) weren’t impressed by that gesture … given the circumstance.

“It was at a time when we were being quite clear, some of us were being quite clear, about the issues around sovereignty,” he told Sky News.

He added: “It cut across some of those messages.”

A senior Cabinet minister said Mr Carney is “entitled to his view”.

Pat McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told the broadcaster the US relationship is “really important” but that “our relationship and friendship with Canada is really important too”.

Asked if he is disappointed with the criticism from the Commonwealth nation, Mr McFadden said: “We’ve got free speech in the world. Prime Minister Carney is entitled to his view.

“He’s got to decide how Canada conducts its relationships with the United States, and, by the same token, so do we.”

He said he is “completely relaxed” about Mr Carney’s comments and “glad” that Mr Trump is coming for a state visit.

“And I’m particularly glad that we’ve conducted a trade deal that saves thousands of automotive jobs in this country and is a platform for future trade which can benefit the United Kingdom economically more in the future too.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer handed a letter from the King to Mr Trump at the White House in February, inviting him to make an unprecedented second state visit to the UK and also suggesting a pre-state visit trip to Scotland.

The UK struck an economic deal with the American leader last week which cut tariffs on car exports and reduced tariffs on steel and aluminium, and kept a 10% baseline tariff on most goods.

