Mark Carney praises ‘historic ties’ as he welcomes Charles and Camilla to Canada

Canada’s Prime Minister has praised the “historic ties” between his nation and the UK “that crises only fortify” as the King and Queen were welcomed to Ottawa.

Charles and Camilla experienced all aspects of Canadian life from street hockey to a greeting from indigenous people as they began a two-day visit seen as a show of support for the country in the face of challenges from US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was by the royal couple’s side for part of their first day in the Canadian capital and he described the role the King will play at the state opening of the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday as an “historic honour” that “matches the weight of our times”.

Canada has faced the unwanted attention of Mr Trump who has launched a trade war against its neighbour and made threats to annex the country as America’s 51st state.

Charles dropped a puck to start a game of street hockey when they met the public in the nearby Lansdowne Park during the first royal event of the day, and the couple were welcomed by shouts of “welcome home” and “God save the King” at the community gathering.

Mr Carney, the former Governor of the Bank of England, and his wife Diana Fox Carney, acted as hosts to show their royal guests around stalls showcasing the diversity and heritage of modern Canada.

Annie Riendeau, 50, from Montreal, showed Charles a tattoo of his late mother’s cipher EIIR on her inner forearm and told the King: “I’m going to get one for you too, soon.”

In a statement released ahead of their arrival, Mr Carney said: “The Royal Visit is a reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown – one forged over generations, shaped by shared histories, and grounded in common values.

“A bond that, over time, has evolved, just as Canada has, to reflect the strength, diversity, and confidence of our people.

“Tomorrow, His Majesty King Charles III will deliver the Speech from the Throne in the Senate Chamber, nearly 70 years after Canada’s Sovereign first opened Parliament.

“This historic honour matches the weight of our times. It speaks to our enduring tradition and friendship, to the vitality of our constitutional monarchy and our distinct identity, and to the historic ties that crises only fortify.”

Commenting on the aims of his administration, Mr Carney said the King’s speech would “outline the government’s ambitious plan to act with urgency and determination, and to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, to build the strongest economy in the G7, to bring down the cost of living, and to keep communities safe.”