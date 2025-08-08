Boy, 4, dies after being hit by bus outside hospital
Boy had left hospital on foot before being hit outside the A&E department of Queen Elizabeth Queen Margaret Hospital
Police are appealing for witnesses after four-year-old boy died after being hit by a bus outside a hospital in Kent.
Emergency services were called to Ramsgate Road in Margate, Kent, shortly after 4pm on Thursday following reports of an incident involving a bus and a pedestrian.
The incident happened near the entrance to the A&E department of Queen Elizabeth Queen Margaret Hospital.
The bus, described as a white single decker vehicle, was travelling near the A&E department when it hit a four-year-old boy who had left the hospital on foot.
The child was taken inside the hospital and a short while later was confirmed dead.
His next of kin has been informed.
Investigators from Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.
Witnesses, including passengers travelling on the bus who have not yet spoken to police, should call 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference KH//055/25.
“Kent Police said in a statement: “Witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage are sought by officers investigating a fatal collision in Margate.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
