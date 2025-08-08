Boy, 4, dies after being hit by bus outside hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are appealing for witnesses after four-year-old boy died after being hit by a bus outside a hospital in Kent.

Emergency services were called to Ramsgate Road in Margate, Kent, shortly after 4pm on Thursday following reports of an incident involving a bus and a pedestrian.

The incident happened near the entrance to the A&E department of Queen Elizabeth Queen Margaret Hospital.

The bus, described as a white single decker vehicle, was travelling near the A&E department when it hit a four-year-old boy who had left the hospital on foot.

The child was taken inside the hospital and a short while later was confirmed dead.

His next of kin has been informed.

open image in gallery The bus, described as a white single decker vehicle, was travelling near the A&E department when it hit a four-year-old boy who had left the hospital on foot. ( PA )

Investigators from Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Witnesses, including passengers travelling on the bus who have not yet spoken to police, should call 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference KH//055/25.

“Kent Police said in a statement: “Witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage are sought by officers investigating a fatal collision in Margate.

“Kent Police was called to Ramsgate Road shortly after 4pm on Thursday 7 August 2025 following a report of an incident involving a bus and a pedestrian outside Queen Elizabeth Queen Margaret Hospital.

“The bus, a white single decker vehicle, was travelling near the entrance to the A&E department. It is reported that the pedestrian, a four year old boy, left the hospital on foot and a collision took place.

“The child was taken inside the hospital and a short while later was sadly confirmed deceased. His next of kin has been informed.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...