Man dies after medical incident at music festival with event forced to shut early and crowds evacuated
A man has died after suffering a medical incident at a popular music festival.
The Margate Drum and Bass Festival was forced to close early on Saturday afternoon (28 June) with crowds evacuated by police.
Kent Police has now confirmed a man in his twenties died in hospital.
A police spokesman said: “Kent Police was made aware of a report that a man in his 20s, who was taken to hospital following a medical incident at Dreamland in Margate on the afternoon of Saturday 28 June 2025, subsequently died.
“Officers are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death which is not believed to be suspicious. A report is being prepared for the coroner.”
Dreamland also shared a post on social media, stating: “Sorry guys, it was just too hot today so we had to close early.
“Get home safely.”
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.
