Margaret Thatcher’s Tory leadership paper unearthed in forgotten cardboard box

A nomination paper, signed by Margaret Thatcher and instrumental in her ascent to Conservative Party leadership, has been unearthed.

The document, which ultimately confirmed Mrs Thatcher as party leader and altered the trajectory of British history, was discovered in a cardboard box belonging to Sir Edward du Cann.

Sir Edward, a Tory grandee, chaired the influential 1922 Committee during the 1975 leadership contest.

Simply titled "Election of a leader of the Conservative Party", the paper bears the date February 11, 1975.

open image in gallery The historic paper was found in a carboard box full of documents belonging to Sir Edward du Cann. ( PA )

It carries the signatures of the scrutineers and that of Mrs Thatcher. She won in the second round of voting with 146 votes, with William Whitelaw second on 79 votes.

The nomination of Mrs Thatcher, then aged 49, was proposed by Keith Joseph and seconded by Airey Neave, who was later murdered by the IRA.

Mrs Thatcher wrote underneath “I consent to be nominated” and she signed it “Margaret H Thatcher” on January 27 1975.

This piece of House of Commons notepaper is of significant historic importance but there are other treasures.

open image in gallery The nomination of Mrs Thatcher, then aged 49, was proposed by Keith Joseph and seconded by Airey Neave ( PA )

One is a letter to Sir Edward the month before Mrs Thatcher agreed to be nominated, encouraging him to stand, but he declined.

“For some time it has been increasingly obvious to a number of us that you have the qualities which are required in a new Leader: your warmth, your ability to present our case forcefully and sympathetically, your skill as Chairman, and, above all, the affection in which you are held by your colleagues, make it essential, as we see it, that you should offer yourself for the Leadership of our Party.

“Indeed, we consider it is your duty to do so,” the letter stated.

The documents, found recently, are to be offered for sale at Duke’s of Dorchester on January 29 next year.

Guy Schwinge, of art consultants Hanover Forbes, said: “This cache of papers is of great historical importance. Margaret Thatcher was a trailblazer in every sense.

“Her philosophy – Thatcherism – changed the UK forever and the great personal ‘chemistry’ she enjoyed with Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev contributed to the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War.

open image in gallery Margaret Thatcher celebrates with husband Denis and son Mark following her success in the first round of the election for the Conservative Party leadership ( PA )

“Interest in the papers is expected from collectors and institutions in the UK and globally.

“It is 100 years since her birth and 50 since she became leader of the Conservative Party.

“The cache contains the signed nominations of all candidates in both ballots for the party leadership.

“The files and documents were discovered in a garage in Somerset.”

Sir Edward, who died in 2017, was an MP from 1956 to 1987, served as party chairman from 1965 to 1967 and chaired the 1922 Committee from 1972 to 1984.

Auction watchers expect the archive could significantly outstrip the pre-sale auction estimate of £100,000.