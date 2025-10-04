Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British teenager who was jailed in Dubai for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl has died in a car crash three months after he was released.

Marcus Fakana, 19, died in hospital in the early hours of Friday after police tried to stop a vehicle at around 12.52am in Tottenham, north London.

The Metropolitan Police said its officers were attempting to stop a “vehicle of interest” on Pretoria Road, and after a short pursuit, police temporarily lost sight of the vehicle.

Officers then drove onto The Roundway and found the vehicle had been involved a crash with another vehicle.

Mr Fakana, who was 18 at the time of the relationship, received a royal pardon from Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in July after being sentenced to one year in prison.

open image in gallery Marcus Fakana died in hospital on Friday ( PA )

Radha Sterling, chief executive of campaign group Detained in Dubai, said she was “heartbroken” to share the news.

She told the PA news agency: “Marcus spent the majority of this year in a Dubai prison which no doubt caused him long lasting mental anguish.

“It’s sad that of all of 2025, he was only free for the three months from the 3rd of July until the 3rd of October.”

Mr Fakana had been with his parents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the end of August 2024 when a “holiday romance blossomed” with another Londoner, who has since turned 18, Detained in Dubai previously said.

After returning to the UK and seeing pictures and messages, the girl’s mother reported the relationship to Dubai police, who then arrested Mr Fakana at his hotel, it is alleged.

In Dubai, if an adult has a sexual relationship with a person under 18, they can be prosecuted for having a sexual relationship with a minor.

The Metropolitan Police said its officers provided “immediate first aid” at the scene before paramedics arrived.

“The passenger, a man aged 19, had significant injuries,” the force said.

“He was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of emergency services and medical staff, he died a short time later. His next of kin have been informed.

“The driver, a man also aged 19, was arrested after the collision on suspicion of failure to stop and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.”

Ms Sterling added: “(Mr Fakana’s) loss is a painful reminder of how precious life is and how unnecessary imprisonment robs people of time they can never regain.

“Every day of freedom matters.”