An axed morning commuter train from Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston will continue running – but without any passengers.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said Avanti West Coast’s 7am departure would now reach London with just the crew, in order not to impact the reliability of subsequent services.

The decision, which comes into effect when timetables change on 15 December, has been slammed by business leaders and politicians, including Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

But the ORR has hit back, saying it will improve the overall network.

A spokesperson said: “Our decision on the Manchester–London service was based on robust evidence provided by Network Rail that adding services within ‘firebreak’ paths on the West Coast Main Line would have a detrimental impact on performance.

“We identified that this service would run in one of those paths. If Avanti operates the service as empty coaching stock (ECS), ECS can be run more flexibly (delayed or re-routed) than a booked passenger service. This can assist with performance management and service recovery during disruption.”

The train, which stops only in Stockport, is one of the country’s fastest intercity services and is popular among those commuting to the capital for work, with it reaching London just before 9am.

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “We are disappointed with the Office of Rail and Road’s decision not to grant access rights from December for four weekday services that we currently operate, including the 07.00 from Manchester to London fast service, as well as requiring a Sunday service which currently runs from Holyhead to London to terminate at Crewe. This will clearly impact those customers who already use these services.

Striking out at the decision in a post on X, Mr Burnham said: “What is it about the rail industry which makes them think they can treat passengers in the North as second-class citizens? The regulator has got this one badly wrong and must revisit it.”

With on-peak single fare tickets priced at £193 and £290 for first class, the service is also one of the most lucrative.

Mr Burnham told The Times the service was one of the last that should be sacrificed due to its popularity. “Let’s say there’s a high-profile lobby of people heading on the way to the office.

“Connecting two of the country’s most significant economic centres, this is the last service that should be sacrificed. And the idea of running it but no one allowed to get on it? It would become a symbol for an industry that sometimes seems to put its own convenience ahead of the convenience of passengers.”

The industry expert and rail writer Tony Miles said: “It will be on the platform – people will be able to see it, touch it, watch it leave. But they won’t be able to get on. The taxpayer will be paying five days a week for empty trains,” The Guardian reported.