Synagogue attacker died of multiple gunshot wounds, inquest told

Synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie died from multiple gunshot wounds after he ran towards armed police “aggressively”, while carrying a knife and wearing what appeared to be a suicide belt, an inquest has heard.

The inquest into the death of Al-Shamie, 35, who launched his attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on October 2, was opened and adjourned at Manchester Coroner’s Court on Friday.

Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed in the incident, which happened at about 9.30am.

Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born UK citizen, began his rampage by driving his Kia Picanto at security staff and the external gates of the synagogue, as worshippers were gathering for Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews.

He then attacked with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue, wearing a fake suicide belt, before being shot dead by armed police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes told the hearing that armed officers “discharged several rounds” at Al-Shamie as “he ran towards them aggressively while carrying a knife and wearing what clearly presented as a suicide belt”.

He added: “Al-Shamie sustained multiple bullet wounds and collapsed to the ground.”

Mr Hughes, senior identification manager, said the first shot was fired at Al-Shamie at 9.38am, but he was not pronounced dead until seven hours later because of concerns about potential explosives.

A Home Office post-mortem examination carried out the following day recorded the cause of his death as multiple gunshot wounds, Mr Hughes said.

Giving brief details of the circumstances to the coroner’s court, he said: “Al-Shamie is recorded on CCTV as driving a vehicle into a security guard and the external gate and wall at the synagogue entrance, and then subsequently attacking worshippers and security staff with a knife.

“Armed police attended the incident and discharged several rounds at the suspected terrorist.

“As a result of this incident, three people have lost their lives, which includes two victims and the suspected terrorist.

“Three other victims were very seriously injured, which consisted of a security guard struck by the vehicle, a worshipper completing security duties, outside, who was stabbed, and another worshipper, inside, who also sustained a gunshot injury.

“Whilst all received very serious injuries requiring extensive medical treatment, all are recovering and it is not anticipated that there will be any further loss of life arising from this incident.”

Judge Alexia Durran, chief coroner of England and Wales, presiding over the hearing, said her provisional findings were that Al-Shamie died of gunshot wounds at Heaton Park Synagogue Community.

He was identified by his fingerprints and by secondary supporting evidence, including his car, phone and inquiries with immediate family, the hearing was told.

Members of Al-Shamie’s family attended the hearing, which lasted just over 15 minutes, via a video link.

Judge Durran said: “Today is not the day to test or ask questions of Mr Hughes about his evidence.

“There will be time at the inquest hearing to do so.”

She adjourned the inquest until February 19, when a pre-inquest review will be held.

Representatives from police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and Counter Terrorism Policing North West, were for the hearing, and 11 members of the press.

Earlier this week, inquests into the deaths of the two victims were opened and adjourned.

A hearing on Wednesday was told Mr Cravitz, 66, died from multiple knife wounds inflicted by Al-Shamie.

Mr Daulby, 53, who had been holding the main doors of the synagogue shut as Al-Shamie tried to force his way inside, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest fired by an armed police officer.