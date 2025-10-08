Moment of reflection planned one week on from Manchester synagogue attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A moment of reflection one week on from the Manchester synagogue terror attack is a chance for people to stand together for values of respect, tolerance and freedom of worship, the faith minister has said.

A national day of solidarity, organised by a coalition of faith and community organisations, is expected to see schools and religious organisations take part in events in memory of the dead and injured.

Knife-wielding terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie’s attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue last Thursday caused shock and outrage.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, both died in the attack, which unfolded on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Seven days on, communities are being encouraged to hold vigils, light candles, or have moments of silence across the UK.

People can also show their solidarity online using the hashtag #britainstandstogether, organisers said.

Faith and communities minister Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “Thursday’s day of reflection is an important opportunity for communities across the UK to stand with the Jewish community following last week’s appalling attack in Manchester.

“Moments like this remind us of our shared responsibility to uphold the values of respect, tolerance and freedom of worship that define our country.

“At a time when antisemitism and other forms of hate are causing real fear and anxiety, it matters that we come together to show that compassion, understanding and unity remain the strongest threads in our national fabric.”

The day, co-ordinated by the Together Coalition, is supported by various faith leaders, including Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell who said we are living in times of “unacceptable and increasing levels of both antisemitism and anti-Muslim hostility” and added that he was praying “all may live in harmony and respect”.

Schools and community groups, as part of the Oasis Charitable Trust, are planning to hold a minute’s silence on Thursday to send a message to the Jewish community “that you are not alone”.

Reverend Steve Chalke, trust founder, said: “This is about stopping hate and promoting community and relationships with everyone.”

Events are also expected at some synagogues around the country where local community members including Muslims and Christians will join their Jewish neighbours for remembrance, while a multi-faith vigil will be held at Peterborough Cathedral.

Julie Siddiqi, co-founder of the British Muslim Network, said: “It’s so important that we stand together in solidarity one week on from the terrorist attack in Manchester.

“Two days later we also saw an arson attack on a mosque in Sussex. We must not allow a narrative of hate and division to set the tone for who we are as a country.”

The National Federation of Women’s Institutes has said its members will mark the moment in town and village halls as well as places of worship “with quiet acts of solidarity and reflection, showing that compassion, respect and community spirit will always be stronger than hate”.