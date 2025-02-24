Girl, three, killed in crash between van and tram named as man arrested

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The parents of a three-year-old girl killed in a crash between a van and a tram have paid tribute to her as a man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano, from Burnley, died after a collision between a van and a tram on Mosley Street, Manchester, on Saturday morning.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the van collided with the tram at 9.56am, forcing the vehicle on to the pavement where it collided with a pedestrian.

The driver of the van fled the scene but on Monday officers confirmed they had arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody, GMP said.

Lulu’s parents, who were visiting Manchester for the weekend, paid tribute to her.

In a statement issued by GMP, they said: “Louisa (Lulu) was the sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl.

“She was full of creativity and joy, and she absolutely loved going to nursery every day.

“Her absence has left a devastating void in our family – she was our only child, our whole world.

“We were simply enjoying a happy family day out in Manchester when this unimaginable tragedy struck.

“In an instant, our lives were shattered beyond repair.

“The pain of losing her is unbearable, and we miss her more than words can ever express.”

Detective Sergeant Andrew Page, of GMP’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “The family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested that the public and press respect their privacy at this time.

“We have arrested a suspect and have brought him into custody.

“This is still an active investigation, and we are looking for anyone who has any information regarding the case to come forward to get in touch with us.

“Please contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting the log number 1086 of 22/02/25.”