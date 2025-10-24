Building collapses in centre of Manchester as hundreds evacuated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of people were evacuated on Friday after part of a building earmarked for demolition collapsed in Manchester.

Locals described a “strong earthquake like feeling” after the building off Bridge Street in the city centre collapsed with some scaffolding into the River Irwell.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said it rushed to the scene on Friday afternoon “after scaffolding on a building being demolished partially collapsed”.

According to Manchester Evening News, the building, Alberton House, was scheduled for demolition.

open image in gallery ( Men Media )

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "One fire engine from Manchester Central attended St Mary’s Parsonage just after 2.50pm today after scaffolding on a building being demolished partially collapsed.

"No people involved and the crew are leaving, and leaving this with building control."

The owner of the building next door said he had to evacuate 500 people after the incident.

open image in gallery ( Men Media )

“We've had to evacuate, about 500 people have had to go for the day, I’ve got multiple businesses in here,” George Jones told Manchester Evening News.

“We were aware of the renovations for sometime, but never been told that we would be in fear of safety or need to evacuate. It felt and sounded like an earthquake. People have left because they don’t feel safe. When we went around afterwards to speak to the workmen and they told us to evacuate the building.

"The scaffolding fell in the river and building was moving. I bought his building and turned it into a business centre a couple of years ago. When I went outside it looked like all smoke."