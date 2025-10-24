Building collapses in centre of Manchester as hundreds evacuated
Locals described a ‘strong earthquake like feeling’ on Friday afternoon
Hundreds of people were evacuated on Friday after part of a building earmarked for demolition collapsed in Manchester.
Locals described a “strong earthquake like feeling” after the building off Bridge Street in the city centre collapsed with some scaffolding into the River Irwell.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said it rushed to the scene on Friday afternoon “after scaffolding on a building being demolished partially collapsed”.
According to Manchester Evening News, the building, Alberton House, was scheduled for demolition.
A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "One fire engine from Manchester Central attended St Mary’s Parsonage just after 2.50pm today after scaffolding on a building being demolished partially collapsed.
"No people involved and the crew are leaving, and leaving this with building control."
The owner of the building next door said he had to evacuate 500 people after the incident.
“We've had to evacuate, about 500 people have had to go for the day, I’ve got multiple businesses in here,” George Jones told Manchester Evening News.
“We were aware of the renovations for sometime, but never been told that we would be in fear of safety or need to evacuate. It felt and sounded like an earthquake. People have left because they don’t feel safe. When we went around afterwards to speak to the workmen and they told us to evacuate the building.
"The scaffolding fell in the river and building was moving. I bought his building and turned it into a business centre a couple of years ago. When I went outside it looked like all smoke."
