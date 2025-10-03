Watch: Police surround Manchester attack suspect Jihad Al-Shamie’s home
Watch as police officers surround an address in Manchester where terror attacker Jihad Al-Shamie is believed to have lived.
Armed police stormed the three-bed end-terrace council property on Langley Crescent on Thursday (2 October), after he killed two people outside a synagogue on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.
Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were named as the victims who were killed outside Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue after Al-Shamie, 35, drove into a group of people and stabbed a man.
Both Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz were members of the Jewish community from Crumpsall.
After Greater Manchester Police arrived on the scene, Al-Shamie was fatally shot by officers.
Authorities said Al-Shamie was a British citizen of Syrian descent and that his name did not appear in any records of Prevent - the UK government's counter-terrorism programme.
Four other people were injured in the attack, with three of them taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Counter Terrorism Police say three other suspects have been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism. They are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.
Sir Keir Starmer said that he was “appalled” by the attack and told the Jewish community he’ll do everything possible to give them “the security you deserve”.
