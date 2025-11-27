Man arrested in connection with synagogue attack after arriving on flight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested in connection with the Heaton Park synagogue attack after arriving on an inbound flight at Manchester Airport, police said.

The 31-year-old was arrested earlier on Thursday on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, according to a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police.

He is the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on October 2.

Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed after Jihad Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born UK citizen, drove his Kia Picanto into the gates of the synagogue and then began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.

The 35-year-old attacker was shot dead by armed police.

Three other men were treated in hospital for serious injuries following the attack.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, who holds operational responsibility for Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: “At around midday today, officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the appalling terrorist attack that took place at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

“The man was arrested at Manchester Airport after arriving on an inbound flight and has been taking into custody for questioning.

“The loved ones of Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz have been updated on this development, as have those who were seriously injured in the attack.

“Our investigation is continuing, and I would once again appeal for anyone with information that they think could assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“We are also still seeking to identify and speak to anyone who was present at the time of the incident or the immediate aftermath so that we can ensure they have access to all the welfare support options that are available to witnesses.”

A 30-year-old man arrested on October 9 on suspicion of failing to disclose information contrary to S38B of the Terrorism Act 2000 remains on bail, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal or by calling 0161 856 3946.”