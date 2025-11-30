Man dies after falling overboard from vessel off UK’s south coast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has died after falling overboard from a vessel near the south coastal town of Newhaven, police have said.

The man fell from the boat late on Sunday morning, prompting an urgent search by HM Coastguard.

A body was recovered from the sea, Sussex Police said in a statement. Enquiries are still ongoing about the incident.

The man has been identified and his next of kin have been informed.

It follows confirmation by the Coastguard earlier in the day that a person had fallen overboard.

HM Coastguard told local media that it received reports of the incident at 10:19am.

"RNLI lifeboats from Shoreham and Newhaven have been sent to search, along with an HM Coastguard rescue helicopter, a Coastguard fixed wing aircraft and two nearby vessels in the vicinity,” it said in a statement.

Sussex Police said: “At 11.40am on Sunday (30 November), police were informed by HM Coastguard that a man had been reported as having fallen overboard from a vessel off the coast of Newhaven.

“A search led by the Coastguard was carried out, and a body was recovered from the sea.

“The man has been identified and his next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing. No further details are available at this stage.”