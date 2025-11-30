Man dies after falling overboard from vessel off UK’s south coast
RNLI lifeboats, a Coastguard rescue helicopter and two nearby vessels were involved in the search
A man has died after falling overboard from a vessel near the south coastal town of Newhaven, police have said.
The man fell from the boat late on Sunday morning, prompting an urgent search by HM Coastguard.
A body was recovered from the sea, Sussex Police said in a statement. Enquiries are still ongoing about the incident.
The man has been identified and his next of kin have been informed.
It follows confirmation by the Coastguard earlier in the day that a person had fallen overboard.
HM Coastguard told local media that it received reports of the incident at 10:19am.
"RNLI lifeboats from Shoreham and Newhaven have been sent to search, along with an HM Coastguard rescue helicopter, a Coastguard fixed wing aircraft and two nearby vessels in the vicinity,” it said in a statement.
Sussex Police said: “At 11.40am on Sunday (30 November), police were informed by HM Coastguard that a man had been reported as having fallen overboard from a vessel off the coast of Newhaven.
“A search led by the Coastguard was carried out, and a body was recovered from the sea.
“The man has been identified and his next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“Enquiries are ongoing. No further details are available at this stage.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments