Man in his 40s dies after his car plunges into the sea on the Isle of Wight
Police are appealing for information while the man’s relatives have been notified
A man in his 40s has died after his car plunged into the sea in a village on the Isle of Wight, with the police launching an investigation.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident involving a Ford Mondeo in Shore Road, Gurnard, at 11.28pm on Saturday.
A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation had been launched into the circumstances.
He said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal incident on the Isle of Wight last night (30 November).
“Police were called at 11.28pm on Saturday 30 November to a report that a car had entered the water near Shore Road, Gurnard.
“The driver of a Ford Mondeo – a man in his 40s from Ryde – was the only person inside the vehicle and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“His next of kin has been informed by our officers.
“Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and would like to speak to anyone with information.”
