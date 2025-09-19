Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Man dies after falling from hot air balloon in tragic incident

The man is understood to have fallen at about 9.20am on Friday, with his body being found hours later

Joe Hadden
Friday 19 September 2025 16:07 EDT
The death is not being treated as suspicious
The death is not being treated as suspicious (Alamy/PA)

A man has died after falling from a hot air balloon.

He was reported to have fallen at about 9.20am on Friday near Newpound Common, Wisborough Green, West Sussex.

After a search, his body was found in a field at about 1.50pm.

Formal identification has yet to take place and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

It is understood he had been on a flight from Billingshurst to Dunsfold, Surrey.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a man having fallen from a hot air balloon near Newpound Common, Wisborough Green, just after 9.20am on Friday (September 19).

“Following an extensive search the body of a man was sadly found in a field at 1.50pm.

“The search was carried out by neighbourhood officers, police drones, search officers and dogs.

“The man had been among a group of people on a balloon flight from Billingshurst to Dunsfold.

“Police have yet to formerly identify the man.

“An investigation is taking place as to the circumstances and at this time the incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in