Family pay tribute to ‘beloved’ son, 29, who died after collapsing during Great North Run

Paul and Paula Wealleans say they have been ‘overwhelmed’ with messages since their son’s unexpected death

Tom Watling
Sunday 15 September 2024 12:59
Comments
Plans were put in place to finish the Great North Run from the point where Sam Wealleans collapsed on Sunday
Plans were put in place to finish the Great North Run from the point where Sam Wealleans collapsed on Sunday (PA Media)

The family of a Great North Run competitor who died before he could finish the route have paid tribute to their “beloved” son.

Sam Wealleans, 29, of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in Northumberland, died in hospital after he fell ill and collapsed towards the end of the half marathon last Sunday.

His parents, Paul and Paula, said they were devastated by the news but had been overwhelmed by the “thousands of kind messages” since Mr Wealleans’s death.

Runners during the Great North Run 2023 through Newcastle upon Tyne
Runners during the Great North Run 2023 through Newcastle upon Tyne (PA Wire)

“We are devastated and heartbroken following the sudden and unexpected death of our beloved son, Sam,” the statement read.

“We have been overwhelmed by the thousands of kind messages and charitable donations from people across the country and would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support and sympathy.

"Our family has taken great comfort in knowing he was loved by all who knew him."

Mr Wealleans was running for the mental health charity Mind in memory of his sister Carly, and a close family friend. His cause of death is unknown.

An online fundraiser created by Mr Wealleans before his death has now reached more than £28,000.

Hundreds of people also turned out on Sunday to re-run the final two miles of the race, which Mr Wealleans did not complete, in his honour.

A spokesperson for the Great Run Company said: “All at the Great Run Company are deeply saddened by Sam’s passing.

“We are continuing to support Sam’s close family during this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts and sympathies are with all those who loved and knew him.”

The event, from Newcastle to South Shields, in South Tyneside, attracted 60,000 runners, the most in its history.

