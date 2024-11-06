Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Benjamin Mendy has won the majority of his £11m claim against Manchester City for unpaid wages after the club stopped paying his salary when he was charged with sex offences.

The 30-year-old took the club to an employment tribunal after his £500,000 per month wage was withheld by the club in 2021. The French international and World Cup winner was later cleared of all charges after two trials.

Mr Mendy, who now plays for French Ligue 2 club Lorient, made a claim against Man City for “unauthorised deductions” from wages.

Tribunal Judge Joanne Dunlop on Wednesday ruled Mr Mendy should be entitled to the majority of his £11 million claim for unauthorised deductions from his wages by the club.

She ruled Man City were entitled to withhold Mendy‘s money when he was remanded in custody due to breaching bail conditions.

During the periods when Mr Mendy was not in custody, he was also unable to fulfil his job, the judge found, primarily because he had been suspended by the Football Association (FA).

Judge Dunlop ruled the nature of that suspension was “precautionary” and there were no findings of misconduct made by the FA.

She concluded the suspension was therefore an impediment to him fulfilling his contract to train and play for Man City, which was “involuntary” or “unavoidable” on Mendy‘s part.

She said Mr Mendy‘s bail conditions were influenced, at least indirectly, by the FA suspension, and were themselves an involuntary or unavoidable impediment.

The club were therefore not entitled to withhold his pay and his contract with Man City contained no provision allowing them to withhold wages where an FA suspension and/or bail prevented him from playing football.

Mr Mendy spent two periods in custody, which accounted for approximately five months of the 22-month period covered by his claim.

The total amount Mendy is entitled to is yet to be agreed by his lawyers and Man City.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...