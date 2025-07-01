Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged with murder of Sarah Montgomery in Co Down

The pregnant mother of two died at her home in Donaghadee at the weekend.

Grinne N. Aodha
Tuesday 01 July 2025 13:38 EDT
Sarah Montgomery
Sarah Montgomery (PA)

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery in Co Down.

Police said the man had also been charged with child destruction.

The man is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Ms Montgomery, 27, died at her home in Donaghadee in Co Down on Saturday.

Floral tributes have been left outside Ms Montgomery’s home in the Elmfield Walk area.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 47-year-old woman who was arrested as part of the investigation was released unconditionally.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in