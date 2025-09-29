Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested after three people found dead at property in Co Louth

Gardai said they were alerted to an incident at a residential property in Tallanstown on Monday morning.

Jonathan McCambridge
Monday 29 September 2025 07:30 EDT
Gardai said investigations were ongoing (Brian Lawless/PA)
Gardai said investigations were ongoing (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

Two men and a woman have been found dead at a property in Co Louth.

Gardai said one man had been arrested after they were alerted to a “serious incident” in Tallanstown on Monday morning.

A statement said: “Three people – two males and one female (all adults) – were found deceased at the scene.

“The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

“The offices of the coroner and the state pathologist have been notified.

“A male, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained at a station in the Garda North West Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

The statement said investigations were ongoing.

