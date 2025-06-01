Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Two Scottish men shot dead by masked men outside Irish pub in Malaga

The popular Irish-themed bar was showing the Champions League final on Saturday evening

Craig Paton
Sunday 01 June 2025 11:01 EDT
Comments
The Irish pub where two Scottish men were shot dead in the coastal city of Fuengirola, Costa del Sol, Spain
The Irish pub where two Scottish men were shot dead in the coastal city of Fuengirola, Costa del Sol, Spain (EPA)

Two Scottish men have reportedly died after a shooting in southern Spain.

A gunman opened fire outside Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, Malaga, on Saturday night, according to the BBC.

A local government official told the broadcaster that the two victims are believed to be Scottish. La Opinion de Malaga reports third person was also injured in the shooting.

The Foreign Office stated that they have not been contacted for consular assistance but will offer help if requested.

According to a local newspaper, the attack occurred around 11pm when a car stopped outside the bar. A masked individual exited the vehicle and shot the two men, who were standing outside. The gunman then fled in the car, with both men pronounced dead at the scene.

It was reported that a gunman opened fire outside a bar in Fuengirola on Saturday night
It was reported that a gunman opened fire outside a bar in Fuengirola on Saturday night (Alamy/PA)

Monaghans, a popular Irish-themed bar, was showing the Champions League final on Saturday evening, shortly before the incident took place.

A spokesperson for Spain's national police said: "Around midnight an incident with firearms occurred in Fuengirola, specifically at an entertainment venue along the seafront.

“Two males died as a result from gunshot wounds.

“The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made so far.”

