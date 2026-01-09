Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Firefighters called to huge blaze at industrial estate in Bangor

The fire affected a local car dealership, local media reported

This news is breaking: more to follow
A huge fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Bangor, Northern Ireland.

Emergency services were drawn in from five different fire stations to respond to the major blaze near Balloo Way on Friday afternoon.

Thick grey smoke was seen billowing high over the city as police advised the public to avoid the area and keep windows closed.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and residents are advised to keep windows closed due to smoke,” a spokesman for the police said.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire. Sources told Belfast Live it may have been caused by a boiler explosion.

Did you see what happened? Contact james.reynolds@independent.co.uk

More follows

