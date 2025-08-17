Servants’ bells and car from Downton Abbey among props and costumes at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of costumes, props and even a car used in period drama Downton Abbey are to be sold at auction for charity.

Fans will be able to purchase a dress worn by the late Dame Maggie Smith, who starred in the ITV programme’s six series and two of its films as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham.

Other lots include the wedding dress Michelle Dockery wore as Lady Mary Crawley when she married Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens), the distinctive bell wall from the servants’ hall, and the Grantham family car, a 1925 Sunbeam Saloon.

The car, which auction house Bonhams say is one of about 45 of the vehicles which survive, has an estimated sale price of £25,000 to £35,000.

A script from series one, episode one, signed by cast members including Dame Maggie, Hugh Bonneville and Samantha Bond, is listed for an estimated £600 to £800.

The set pieces, props and costumes will be on display at a free exhibition at Bonhams sale room in New Bond Street, central London, frin Monday until September 16.

Proceeds from the auction will go to Together for Short Lives, a charity supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

“The world of Downton Abbey is beloved around the globe for its rich, timeless storytelling,” Gareth Neame, the show’s executive producer said.

“These iconic set items hold a special place in that history, and we are proud to see them help support the vital work of Together for Short Lives.”

The auction is available for bidding online from Monday at bonhams.com/auction/31605/downton-abbey-the-auction.