Police ‘arrest’ care home resident in 97th birthday surprise

A 97-year-old care home resident finally had her wish granted when she was ‘arrested’ on her birthday.

Maggie Clarke, a former children's nurse residing at Elizabeth Lodge in Enfield, London, had previously joked with staff that she always wondered what it was like being arrested.

The care home team, eager to make Ms Clarke's birthday memorable, collaborated with local Metropolitan Police officers to orchestrate the surprise.

On the morning of her 97th birthday, officers from Wood Green Police Station arrived at Elizabeth Lodge equipped with handcuffs and a mock arrest warrant.

Ms Clarke, clearly delighted, eagerly presented her hands and smiled for the cameras as PC Benjamin Flint playfully ‘arrested’ her.

She was charged on the grounds of consistent speeding in her wheelchair.

“I have been too good for far too long, I think. It was definitely on my bucket list to be arrested by a handsome policeman,” said Ms Clarke.

“My list is complete, I loved it!”

open image in gallery Maggie Clarke had joked that she had always wondered what it would be like to be arrested ( Care UK )

Following her brief ‘arrest’, Ms Clarke was treated to a birthday cake and a party, where she shared stories of her younger years and entertained guests with lively anecdotes.

The Metropolitan Police said they were “honoured” to take part in Ms Clarke’s birthday celebrations.

Sergeant Eren Emin, from Oakwood Ward neighbourhood police team, said: “We attended the care home with a birthday card signed by the teams across Enfield and some token gifts for Maggie, as well as making sure she was duly arrested for consistently speeding in her wheelchair.

“We were honoured to celebrate Maggie’s birthday with her and hope we made her day.

“I’m proud of the efforts of my teams, who will always do their best to support our elderly residents wherever possible.”

The stunt formed part of Elizabeth Lodge’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying on a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper.

open image in gallery Maggie Clarke said it was on her “bucket list” to be arrested ( Care UK )

Michelle Sampang, home manager at Elizabeth Lodge, said: “Maggie has always had a lot of fun, but this was something else. She’s really full of surprises!

“When we learned of Maggie’s wish to be arrested, we were delighted to help make it happen. Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative is a wonderful way for residents to share their passions and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these wishes a reality – even if it means a run-in with the local police!

“It was really a great community effort, and it made Maggie’s day that much more memorable for her and her family.

“I’d like to thank the Metropolitan Police for being wonderful sports and helping to fulfil Maggie’s hilarious fantasy.”