Mad cow disease case confirmed in cow on Scottish farm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A case of mad cow disease has been confirmed in a cow on a farm in Scotland.

A case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease, has been confirmed in a cow on a farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Scottish government said precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place at affected premises and cover animals which have been in contact with the case.

Known as atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), it is not known to be a risk to public health and the animal did not enter the human food chain.

Further investigations to identify the origin of the disease are ongoing as is standard procedure for a confirmed case of atypical BSE.

Authorities said that the case was identified as a result of routine yet intensive BSE surveillance and stringent control measures are in place.

Scotland’s agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said: “Following confirmation of a case of atypical BSE in Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Government and other agencies took swift and robust action to protect the agriculture sector.

“The fact we identified this isolated case so quickly is proof that our surveillance system for detecting this type of disease is working effectively.

“I want to thank the animal’s owner for their diligence. Their decisive action has allowed us to identify and isolate the case at speed which has minimised its impact on the wider industry.”

The monitoring of BSE has been carefully controlled in the UK, with all cows that die when over the age of four on a farm routinely tested for the disease.

It follows the crisis of 1986 when 180,000 cattle were infected and 4.4 million slaughtered in order to eradicate it.

More follows on this story