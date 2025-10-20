Maccabi Tel Aviv says it will decline any tickets offered to fans at Villa match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maccabi Tel Aviv has said it will decline any tickets offered to their fans for the Europa League match at Villa Park.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer’s Government had been working with West Midlands Police and Birmingham City Council to make sure fans from both Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv could attend the fixture.

The Israeli club said in a statement that a “toxic atmosphere” had put the safety of fans wanting to attend “very much in doubt”.

It said: “The wellbeing and safety of our fans is paramount and from hard lessons learned, we have taken the decision to decline any allocation offered on behalf of away fans and our decision should be understood in that context.

“We hope that circumstances will change and look forward to being able to play in Birmingham in a sporting environment in the near future.”

Birmingham’s safety advisory group, the body responsible for issuing safety certificates for every match at Villa Park, last week said that no away fans will be allowed to watch.

The Prime Minister then weighed in, calling the move to bar fans “wrong” and for it to be overturned.

The Government had been expecting West Midlands Police to set out this week what they would need to police the game safely with both sets of fans present.

Downing Street said earlier on Monday that the UK Football Policing Unit was “reaching out” to Israeli authorities to understand why an Israeli Premier League match between rivals Hapoel and Maccabi was called off.

Trouble reportedly flared before kick-off in and around the Bloomfield Stadium, a venue shared by Hapoel and Maccabi.