Major M62 traffic delays after multi-vehicle crash before bank holiday rush hour

The M62 has been shut westbound between junction 19 and junction 18

Alex Ross
Friday 02 May 2025 11:36 EDT
Comments
The M62 is closed westbound between Junction 19 near (Heywood) and Junction 18
The M62 is closed westbound between Junction 19 near (Heywood) and Junction 18 (Motorway Traffic Cameras)

The M62 has closed after a crash involving several vehicles, with drivers warned of long delays.

The westbound carriageway of the motorway has been shut between junctions 18 Simister Island Interchange and junction 19 near Heywood in Rochdale.

In a statement, a Highways England spokesperson said: “The M62 is closed westbound between Junction 19 near (Heywood) and Junction 18 due to a collision.

“Emergency Services are on scene. National Highways traffic officers are on in attendance to assist with traffic management.”

This is a breaking story - more to follow

