Teenager ‘fell out back of ambulance’ onto busy motorway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage girl reportedly fell from the back of an ambulance on the M6 and was taken to hospital.

The incident caused huge delays after part of the slip road to Lancashire was forced to close for nearly two hours.

Emergency services were called to the site of the incident at junction 32, where the M6 southbound leads to the M55, on Tuesday just after 5pm.

The girl was taken to hospital but is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.

Lancashire Police said: “At 5.17pm on Tuesday 6 January, we received a report that a teenage girl had fallen from the back of an ambulance on the M6 southbound to M55 slip road.

“She has been taken to hospital but is thankfully not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.

“The motorway was closed for a short period and has now fully reopened.”

Officers said the road had closed “due to a road traffic collision” and advised drivers to find an alternative route due to the major disruption caused by the closure.

The road reopened about two hours later at 7pm.

North West Ambulance Service said: "At 17.16 yesterday evening, a female patient exited a moving ambulance that was travelling on the slip road between the M6 and M55.

“The patient was treated on scene and taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries. Thankfully, no one else was injured.

“We are working with Lancashire Police and wish the patient a speedy recovery.”