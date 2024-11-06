Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

One person was killed when a lorry smashed across the central reservation of a motorway, hit oncoming cars and overturned.

Several other people were seriously injured in the disaster on the M6, which led to the motorway being closed, creating long tailbacks.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance and fire crews, hurried to the scene after the accident late on Wednesday morning.

Lancashire Police said an HGV lorry travelling northbound between Preston and Lancaster crossed onto the southbound carriageway of the M6 and collided with a number of other vehicles.

Map showing the section of motorway closed ( National Highways )

The overturned lorry was left straddling both sides of the central reservation.

Traffic was brought to a standstill between junction 33 at the A6 and junction 32 at the M55, the Broughton interchange.

Police said the road was likely to remain closed “for some considerable time”, warning drivers to check before travelling because diversions were set up.

Preston became gridlocked, according to a local blog, and the closures caused chaos for football fans trying to get there for a game between Sunderland and Preston North End.

One witness told Blog Preston they had seen fuel leaking from the overturned vehicle.

The Lancashire force said they were called at about 11.20am, adding: “Very sadly the collision has resulted in one fatality and a number of other serious injuries. Our thoughts are with all those affected at this time.”

National Highways North West said the expected reopening time for the M6 was 4am-4.30am on Thursday.