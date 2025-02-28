M6 crash: Major traffic delays as motorway shuts after serious collision
Significant delays expected following the serious collision on the M6
A major motorway has been closed as police investigate a serious crash overnight.
The M6 in Staffordshire remains closed southbound between J16 near Crewe and J15 near Stoke-on-Trent.
National Highways has warned of 30-minute delays approaching the scene on Friday morning and has urged motorists to follow diversions.
A lorry can be seen stopped on the hard shoulder with a green protective barrier erected around it.
It follows a serious collision overnight, according to the agency with a “protracted police closure” still in place this morning.
A spokesperson for National Highways said the carriageway was unlikely to reopen before the morning rush hour.
In their latest update, the agency said normal traffic conditions were not expected to return until 3pm.
He said: "The M6 in Staffordshire remains closed southbound between J16 near Crewe and J15 near Stoke-on-Trent due to a serious collision that occurred overnight.
"This is a protracted police closure and the carriageway will remain closed throughout the day for ongoing investigation work at the scene."
A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We are at the scene of a serious collision on the M6 southbound just before junction 15.
"The road will be closed for a number of hours while an investigation takes place.
"Please use alternative routes."
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and travel apps, or via their regional X feed.
