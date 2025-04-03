M5: Body found on motorway prompting full road closure
West Midlands Police are at the scene of two incidents and closed the area of the M5
A major motorway has been closed by police after a body was discovered on the carriageway.
West Midlands Police is at the scene of two incidents on the M5, which has been closed in both directions at Oldbury/Quinton, near Birmingham.
The motorway is shut at junction three at Quinton to junction 12 at Oldbury.
It comes after a body was found in the carriageway.
Due to a separate collision the road has been shut north of the area between junction three and the M6.
Police have confirmed the second incident was a serious crash that left two motorcyclists badly injured.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “The closures are expected to be in place for some time and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.”
National Highways West Midlands said: “The M5 in the West Midlands is closed in both directions - northbound between J1 (West Bromwich ) and M6 and southbound between J2 (near Oldbury) and J3 (Quinton) due to a Police Led Incident.
“The M5 is also closed northbound between J1 and M6 due to a secondary separate incident involving a serious collision.
“Emergency services are in attendance. National Highways contractors and Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.”
