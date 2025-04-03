Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

M5: Body found on motorway prompting full road closure

West Midlands Police are at the scene of two incidents and closed the area of the M5

Rebecca Whittaker
Thursday 03 April 2025 07:27 EDT
Comments
Junction three is shut Quinton to junction two at Oldbury
Junction three is shut Quinton to junction two at Oldbury (Highways England )

A major motorway has been closed by police after a body was discovered on the carriageway.

West Midlands Police is at the scene of two incidents on the M5, which has been closed in both directions at Oldbury/Quinton, near Birmingham.

The motorway is shut at junction three at Quinton to junction 12 at Oldbury.

It comes after a body was found in the carriageway.

Due to a separate collision the road has been shut north of the area between junction three and the M6.

Police have confirmed the second incident was a serious crash that left two motorcyclists badly injured.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “The closures are expected to be in place for some time and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.”

National Highways West Midlands said: “The M5 in the West Midlands is closed in both directions - northbound between J1 (West Bromwich ) and M6 and southbound between J2 (near Oldbury) and J3 (Quinton) due to a Police Led Incident.

“The M5 is also closed northbound between J1 and M6 due to a secondary separate incident involving a serious collision.

“Emergency services are in attendance. National Highways contractors and Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.”

