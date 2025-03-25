Two men killed in M40 crash near Oxford
The M40 has been closed since around 11pm on Monday following the fatal crash near Oxford
Two men have died after a serious crash near Oxford as a stretch of the M40 remained closed overnight, police said.
The pair died at the scene and two others were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the collision at 10.40pm on Monday, Thames Valley Police said.
National Highways said there was “no estimate for a re-opening time” and it was likely the motorway would “remain closed throughout this mornings peak travel period and into the afternoon”.
The motorway is closed between Bicester and Tiddington in both directions as police carry out an investigation.
Drivers have been urged to travel towards Oxford to avoid the M40, where heavy traffic has built up on the A34, A40 and A4142.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “A full road closure is in place on the M40 in both directions between junction 9 and junction 8a due to a fatal road traffic collision.
“It occurred at around 10.41pm yesterday. Two men sadly died at the scene. Two men sustained serious injuries, requiring hospital treatment, where they remain.
“We would ask the public to please avoid the area and find alternative routes while officers remain at the scene.”
