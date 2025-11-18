Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Major motorway closed after hazardous chemicals spilled in tanker crash

The M40 southbound remains closed after a collision between a car and a tanker caused significant spillage

Harriette Boucher
Tuesday 18 November 2025 03:50 EST
Comments
The M40 southbound remains closed
The M40 southbound remains closed (National Highways)

A major motorway has closed after a tanker crashed with a car, causing major delays for motorists on Tuesday morning.

The M40 southbound remains closed between J8A (Oxford) and J6 (Watlington) after a large spillage of Bitumen from the tanker caused damage to the road surface, National Highways said.

National Highways has warned travellers to expect delays after the collision, which took place at 7.45pm on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, it said: “There is around 3 miles of congestion on approach to the closure which is adding about half an hour to normal journey times.”

Emergency services responded to the scene overnight, where nobody was injured, and worked with specialist teams to contain the spillage from the tanker.

A replacement tanker and specialist recovery team then arrived at the site of the crash at around 3.40am to transfer the remaining load of the bitumen.

The roads remain closed as the spillage continues to be pumped, and will remain closed off until the affected lanes have been planed and resurfaced.

“Unfortunately, the replacement tanker has been unable to pump the contents from the casualty tanker and therefore recovery cannot take place at present. Plans are underway to source another tanker to continue with the pumping operation” National Highways said.

“Our engineers have assessed the road surface and confirmed significant damage. Because the bitumen has hardened on the carriageway, simple clean-up isn’t enough, the affected lanes will need to be planed and resurfaced. This work can only be done safely under a full closure.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in