M4 crash: Major incident closes motorway at junction 10 near Reading
The M4 near Reading in Berkshire is closed between junctions 11 and 10 and junctions 8, 9 and 11 following the incident
A motorway has been closed in both directions with six ambulances at the scene of a major incident on Sunday afternoon.
National Highways said the M4 in Berkshire was closed eastbound, between junctions 11 and 10, and westbound, between junctions 8, 9 and 11, following a "serious injury incident” and overturned vehicle.
Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue and Thames Valley Police were also there, National Highways said.
Just before 4pm, Thames Valley Police said the closure would likely be in place "for the foreseeable future" and urged drivers to avoid the area.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “The M4 is closed in both directions, between Junction 11 and Junction 8. Officers are at the scene of a road traffic collision.
“Please avoid the area. The closure is likely to be in place for the foreseeable We will provide further updates when possible.”
A Thames Valley Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our helicopter and a critical care response vehicle were dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident on the M4 today.”
The Independent contacted Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue for comment.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments