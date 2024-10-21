M25 closures after massive lorry fire blocks carriageway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The M25 is partly closed between Surrey and Kent following a lorry burst into flames.

The blaze broke out between junction 5 and junction 6 at around 10pm on Sunday, between Sevenoaks and Godstone.

All clockwise lanes are closed, with drivers heading northwest towards West London advised to seek other routes. It is likely to remain closed until at least midday on Monday, National Highways said.

A spokesperson added: “Specialist recovery will be required and the road surface will likely need to be resurfaced.”

The incident involved a heavy goods vehicle which can be seen engulfed in flames on CCTV footage. It has not been revealed what the cause of the incident was and no injuries have been reported.

Surrey Fire and Rescue said it sent five fire engines and two water carriers to the lane, as the road was closed in both directions. The anti-clockwise carriageway has now reopened, but lanes three and four remain closed within junction 6.

The M26 westbound between junction 2A has also been closed, along with the M25’s junction 5 which connects the major road to the M26 and A21.

The latest advice from the service is to avoid the area, meaning difficult Monday commutes for many.