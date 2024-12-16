Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

M25 shut in both directions after serious car crash with four miles of queues

Motorway closed in both directions due to serious collision, National Highways say

Athena Stavrou
Monday 16 December 2024 10:04 EST
Motorists could be facing hours of delays after a serious incident
Motorists could be facing hours of delays after a serious incident (Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

The M25 has been closed in both directions after a major crash on the motorway near Essex.

Motorists could be facing hours of delays after a serious incident on the anticlockwise carriageway between Junction 28 and 27.

All lanes have been closed, including those on the clockwise carriageway to allow for an air ambulance to land.

Local police warned that the busy motorway could remain shut for several hours to come.

Essex Police said: “There is significant disruption in the area and we are expecting this to continue for a number of hours with possible road closures on both carriageways. Please avoid the area if you can and plan accordingly.

“We appreciate your patience and we will update you as soon as we can.”

Drivers trapped on the busy motorway have been encouraged to follow diversions

More follows on this news story....

