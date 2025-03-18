M25 closed near Dartford Tunnel after serious crash
The M25 is closed off between Thurrock and Upminster following the multi-vehicle crash this morning
A stretch of the M25 has been closed off after a serious crash in Essex with long delays expected, National Highways England said.
Emergency services rushed to the motorway anticlockwise between junction 30 at Thurrock and junction 29 near Upminster, Essex, on Tuesday morning.
A National Highways England spokesperson said: “The M25 in Essex is closed anti-clockwise between J30 (Thurrock) and J29 (Upminster) due to a multi-vehicle collision.
“All emergency services including Essex Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene providing assistance with traffic management.
“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
“Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X feed.
“Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.”
