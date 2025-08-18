Man in hospital after tractor falls from bridge onto motorway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major motorway has been closed in both directions after a tractor fell from an overbridge following a collision with a lorry.

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after emergency services were called to reports of a crash on the A227 overbridge near Wrotham.

The M20 in Kent is now closed in both directions between J3 for Addington and J1 for Swanley after a tractor fell onto it from the bridge after the crash.

open image in gallery The M20 in Kent is closed in both directions between J3 and J1 following the crash ( Patrick Lohlein )

Dramatic pictures from the scene show a yellow tractor upside down on the road’s central reservation after the crash.

Emergency services including Kent Police are in attendance at the scene, with National Highways traffic officers also assisting with traffic management.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service told the BBC that crews had rescued one person from the scene, while large queues of vehicles were seen forming on either side of the bridge.

open image in gallery Emergency services including Kent Police are in attendance at the scene, with National Highways traffic officers also assisting with traffic management ( Patrick Lohlein )

Kent Police said it was called to the incident at around 11.15am on Monday, with the fire service adding that the road was expected to be closed for four to six hours.

Westbound traffic has been advised to exit the M20 at J3 onto the M26 headed westbound, before rejoining the M25 anti-clockwise at J6 and continuing to J5/M20 J1 to resume their journey.

Eastbound traffic had been told to join the clockwise carriageway at the M25 J5 roundabout before exiting the M25 at J6 and joining the M26 eastbound.

The Independent has contacted Kent Police and Kent Fire and Rescue Service for further information.