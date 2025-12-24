Woman, 20s, dies in horror crash on M2 motorway on Christmas Eve

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman in her 20s has died in a motorway collision on Christmas Eve.

She had been driving a black Volkswagen T-Roc when it collided with the central reservation and overturned, Kent Police said.

The incident took place shortly before 12.50pm on the the London-bound M2 carriageway, near the Medway services at Junction 4.

The woman, from the Faversham area, Kent, was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no other passengers inside the car or vehicles involved, the force said.

Serious Collision Investigation Unit officers attended and the carriageway was closed between Junctions 5 and 4, on the day that Christmas traffic is expected to peak.

It “is likely to remain closed for some time”, National Highways said at 4.40pm, before the road fully opened later in the evening.

South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service also responded, according to the agency.

The RAC said it was expecting festive getaway trips by car to reach their peak on Christmas Eve at 4.2 million, with regular commuter traffic “likely to be far lighter”.

The AA estimated that there would be more than 22 million cars on the roads on Christmas Eve.

The force is appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone who saw the incident itself, or the car before it occurred, is asked to call 01622 798538 quoting reference BS/AW/092/25.