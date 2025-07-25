M11 closed in both directions due to two crashes near London airport
Drivers are facing seven miles of congestion near London Stansted
Drivers have been warned of a seven mile delay near a major UK airport after two crashes closed the M11 in both directions.
National Highways said that emergency services and traffic officers are on the scene in Essex after the two incidents occurred near London Stansted Airport.
Part of the M11 was initially blocked in both directions after two collisions between junction J8 (Stansted Airport) and J9.
While both lanes have now reopened, National Highways have warned that "very long delays remain in the area in both directions".
The heavy traffic comes on the first Friday of the summer holidays, with millions expected to hit the roads for the start of the school break.
National Highways warned of “severe delays” as they worked to clear the collisions. Later, they said the crashes had cleared but warned drivers of residual delays.
In a post on X, the agency wrote: “The northbound incident is now also clear, and all lanes have re-opened on the #M11 between J8 (@STN_Airport) and J9.
“Very long delays remain in the area in both directions, so please allow plenty of extra time if heading to the airport. Thanks for your patience.”
Traffic camera pictures show long queues along the M11, with reporting systems showing stationary traffic between J7 and J8.
Delays are expected to clear before 1pm, according to National Highways.
