Residents left baffled by naked man wearing ‘gimp mask’ at night

A quiet seaside town has been rocked by a naked man reportedly wearing a “gimp mask” stalking its streets at night.

Residents across Lytham have been discussing the mysterious person’s identity on social media, after he was first spotted just before 1am on 18 July.

He was captured on a car dashcam on Westby Street, in the heart of the Victorian resort.

Locals say the clip was then posted on the street’s WhatsApp group, with more footage from the night also shared. Clips have since been posted on Facebook and have gone viral.

The footage shows a young man calmly striding down the street, naked except for his trainers and black mask.

“It’s a gimp mask, I’ve watched the footage,” said one resident, who requested they did not want to be named.

“I’ve no idea what he thinks he’s doing,” he added.

“In the days after, we saw a young man, fully clothed, walking around the streets, looking up and around, seemingly checking for cameras.

“We think it’s the same man.”

open image in gallery The incidents have been reported in Lytham, on Lancashire’s Fylde coast ( Alamy/PA )

The resident, who was stood alongside his wife, said he knew of no “alternative lifestyle” establishments locally which may provide a clue to the mystery.

Locals also said Lytham, unlike its close neighbour Blackpool, does not get stag and hen parties visiting the town.

Lancashire Police said the incident took place on Westby Street, Cleveland Road and Bannister Street.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of a concerning video circulating on social media of a naked male wearing a face covering walking around Lytham in the early hours of the morning.

“This incident was not initially reported to police and has only been brought to our attention after it has been viewed on Facebook.

“Fylde Rural Task Force are currently conducting CCTV and house‑to‑house inquiries and would like to reassure you that we are taking this matter seriously.”

Officers urged anyone with information or relevant CCTV to contact FyldeRTF@lancashire.police.uk.