Two more lynx abandoned in Cairngorms caught – two days after earlier pair captured

Two lynx set loose in the Cairngorm mountains in Scotland have been captured – nearly two days after a different pair were also caught.

Zoo experts think all four had been cared for by humans indoors before being illegally left in the wild.

Police are investigating how both pairs came to be in the Dell of Killiehuntly near Kingussie, Highlands, and asked people not to go there.

The drama began on Wednesday evening when Cairngorms National Park Authority officials said that two lynx were at large, and people who spotted the animals were warned not to approach them.

The couple, which are around a year old and said to have been tamed, were trapped within hours, and zoologists who are working on the reintroduction of Scottish wildcats took them into their care.

open image in gallery The first pair were spotted on Wednesday ( Royal Zoological Society of Scotland/PA Wire )

But early on Friday morning, another pair of lynx, which appear to be older, were spotted, also on the loose. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said the animals were thought to have been deliberately abandoned.

The two pairs may be related, according to the society’s chief executive.

The second couple were spotted on camera traps overnight and humane traps put out to catch them.

Together with Police Scotland and rangers from the park authority, zoo officials monitored the area.

open image in gallery The second pair appeared slightly older ( Royal Zoological Society of Scotland/PA Wire )

The RZSS said on Friday evening: “The animals were captured at around 6.30pm, near to the Dell of Killiehuntly, where two other lynx had been successfully caught the previous day.”

The animals were taken to the nearby Highland Wildlife Park to be checked over by vets before they were due to be moved into quarantine in Edinburgh Zoo, as was the case with the first pair.

RZSS chief executive David Field there were around 20 privately owned lynx in the UK and it was possible the owners found themselves unable to care for them.

“Lynx are perfectly able to live outside in the wild in Scotland, but these individuals are used to heated, warm environments and food being prepared, and humans.

“We wouldn’t pet them as they are wild animals, not pets.

“But you can’t just put an animal into the wild and expect it to survive.

“The people who have done this are negligent and have abandoned these animals.”

“All the responsible organisations which work for rewilding are saying ‘this is not the way to do it’.”

Helen Senn, head of conservation, said: “I’m sure that everyone in the community will be happy and relieved to know that the second pair of lynx have been safely captured.

“Early reports are that they appear to be in good health, which is the most important thing.

“Although we don’t think there are any more lynx out there, we will continue to monitor the release site.”