Police seize supercars worth £6m in anti-social driving crackdown

Police have seized supercars worth more than £6 million during a crackdown on anti-social driving.

Seventy-two luxury vehicles, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bentleys, were taken off the streets last weekend in an operation targeting nuisance driving in London’s West End.

The Metropolitan Police said the cars were either unroadworthy or being driven illegally.

The operation was launched following complaints from residents, businesses and visitors about high-value cars causing disruption in and around Hyde Park, Kensington and Chelsea.

Officers worked with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau to issue tickets for a range of offences including driving with no insurance, no licence, disqualification, false documentation and fraudulent number plates.

Several stolen vehicles were recovered, with 10 others found to have no valid MoT and 11 without road tax.

Eight people were arrested for offences including actual bodily harm (ABH), criminal damage, drug offences, theft and immigration breaches.

Those arrested include a 22-year-old man from Hammersmith, held for ABH and criminal damage, who was remanded in custody.

Another man, aged 25 and from London, was charged with possession of a class B drug.

A 27-year-old man from Watford was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and released under investigation.

A 23-year-old man from Twickenham was remanded after being arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance or a licence, and drug-driving.

Three men, aged 26, 35 and 39, and a 23-year-old woman, all from London, were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

Special Chief Officer James Deller said the operation responded to concerns over “high-value vehicles causing a nuisance in known hotspot areas in central and west London”.

He added: “The Met has already reduced neighbourhood crime by 19% over recent months and we’re addressing anti-social behaviour caused by uninsured drivers.

“This has been a great opportunity to work with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau and for officers to speak with members of the public about the work we do, educate drivers and enforce the law.”