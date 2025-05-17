Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Second man arrested in connection with fires at properties linked to Starmer

Counter-terror officers arrested a 26-year-old man at Luton Airport on Saturday.

Christopher McKeon
Saturday 17 May 2025 12:26 EDT
A second man has been arrested in connection with a series of fires at properties connected to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (James Manning/PA)
A second man has been arrested in connection with a series of fires at properties connected to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

A second man has been arrested in connection with arson attacks on properties linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Counter-terror officers arrested a 26-year-old man at Luton Airport on Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

The arrest, which took place shortly before 2pm, follows fires at Sir Keir’s home in Kentish Town, as well as another property and a car linked to the Prime Minister earlier this month.

Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old Ukrainian man, has already been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the fires.

Lavrynovych, of Sydenham, south-east London, denied arson in a police interview.

He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody until a further hearing at the Old Bailey scheduled for June 6.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in