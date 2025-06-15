Person seriously injured after ‘car falls’ from Luton Airport’s multi-storey car park
Police say one person has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition
A person has been seriously injured after a car reportedly fell from a multi-storey car park at Luton Airport.
It is believed a car fell from a higher level of the car park, the BBC reported. Emergency services were called to the airport car park just before 11am on Sunday.
Bedfordshire police said in a statement: “Emergency services were called shortly before 11am to an incident involving a single vehicle at a multi-storey car park at London Luton Airport.
“Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene. One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries which are thought to be serious.”
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
A spokesperson for Luton Airport confirmed that one person had been seriously injured.
The spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called shortly before 11am following a single vehicle incident at multi-storey car park 1.
“Following the incident, one person has been taken to hospital for further assessment. Airport staff are managing the exit of departing vehicles.
“Arriving vehicles are being redirected to the airport’s mid-stay car park until further notice. There is no disruption to wider airport operations.”
Luton is London’s fourth-largest airport, serving around 17 million passengers a year.
In April, it was granted government permission to expand that number to 32 million by 2040, which could see take-offs and landings on its single runway increase by 77,000 flights annually – an average of 211 extra movements per day.
The increase will be met with expanded terminal space, improved taxiways, and infrastructure improvements.
